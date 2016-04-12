Strong UK performance puts city firms in 'fantastic position'

BUSINESSES in Milton Keynes are reporting solid performances in their domestic markets, according to the latest Quarterly Economic Survey released by Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce.

UK sales activity remained robust across the board for Q1 of this year. All participating manufacturing firms reported either an increase in domestic sales or consistent sales compared to the previous quarter.

For the service sector, 94% of companies stated that their UK sales were the same or better than the previous quarter.

The future is also looking positive, with 100% of manufacturing firms reporting that orders had increased or remained consistent in the start of 2016. The same was true for 93% of service sector firms.

And companies also continue to experience strong jobs growth during Q1 after a similar picture in the previous quarter.

All businesses operating in the manufacturing industry reported that there had been either an increase in their workforce or it had stayed the same and 94% of service sector companies stated that their workforce had increased or remained consistent with Q4 of 2015.

Price pressures for businesses operating in manufacturing declined sharply during the first three months of the year, with only 20% citing an increase. And there was a substantial 40% increase in manufacturing firms reporting an improvement in cash flow.

Both the services and manufacturing sectors reported an increase in investment in plant or machinery during Q1 of 2016. 100% of manufacturing firms and 93% of service companies said their investment plans either remained consistent with the last quarter or had increased.

Overall confidence when looking at profitability remained in robust health with more than four fifths of all respondents reporting that profitability remained the same or increased in comparison to Q4.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths (pictured) said: “Strong domestic sales and continued jobs growth is a fantastic position for Milton Keynes businesses to find themselves in after the first quarter of the new year.

“We hope now that the recent Budget announcement from the government which promises real action to lessen the crushing burden of business rates, and sharpened incentives for entrepreneurship and investment, will also see a further improved business landscape for our local firms.”

The findings from the business barometer for the first quarter of 2016 shows responses from 40 businesses, employing 1,348 people from across Milton Keynes.

Mr Griffiths said: “I urge all companies - Chamber members and non-members - to take part in our next Quarterly Economic Survey and be a part of the voice that informs the government of business need.”

12-04-2016