Search is on for this year's Women Leaders award winners

THE COUNTDOWN to this year’s Women Leaders MK Awards is under way.

The awards aim to celebrate women living or working in the Milton Keynes area who have contributed to the growth of their own particular sector and the ongoing success of Milton Keynes.

The inaugural awards ceremony took place last year, with 14 women receiving awards at a gala dinner held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in stadiummk.

Awards organiser Jan Flawn (pictured), founder of specialist neurological care provider PJ Care, said: “After winning the national CBI First Women of Business Services award in 2013, I realised how important it was to celebrate the achievements of women. I wanted to share this with the talented and successful women of Milton Keynes.

“Although the gender gap is decreasing, it is still very much a man’s world when it comes to business leaders and I wanted to celebrate the hard work and achievement of women who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are today.”

Sponsors of this year’s competition include NHBC, precision measuring equipment manufacturer Mahr UK, NatWest, law firm Dentons, Handelsbanken and Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership.

The winners will be announced on October 21. To nominate, visit www.womenleadersmk.co.uk

10-04-2016