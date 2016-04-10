Chamber names its new Charity of the Year

CHILDREN’S charity Spurgeons, whose headquarters are at Rushden, is the new Charity of the Year for Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

The charity has been supporting marginalised and disadvantaged children, young people and their families for almost 150 years.

It delivers local services in the county including 15 children’s centres which welcome over 12,000 children every year.

Chief executive Ross Hendry (pictured, left) said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise our profile and promote the needs of families and children within the county.

"We look forward to working in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and its members to ensure a better present and a more hopeful future for local children, young people and families.”

Spurgeons will receive complimentary membership to the Chamber’s Business Alliance Group, enabling it to network with some of the most influential companies in the county, meet with local MPs and attend Chamber events for free.

Chamber chief executive Paul Griffiths (right) said: “It is important for us to support the work of local charities and their contribution to the community.

"We look forward to working with Spurgeons and raising the profile of its incredible work to improve the lives of children and their families.”

10-04-2016