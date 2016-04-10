Dragon Boat crews prepare for festival on the water

COMPANIES clubs and organisations from across the region have been recruiting their teams and signing up to take part in this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.

The race is now on to enter a team and guarantee a place on the start line at Willen Lake on June 19, with the entry deadline only two months away.

The Dragon Boat Festival, in aid of Age UK Milton Keynes, attracts up to 60 companies each year. One of the early entrants to take up the challenge this year after their successful first-time appearance in 2015 was accountancy firm Mazars.

Crew manager Claire Thompson says: “We had such a good day that we had to enter again. The day gives our staff the opportunity to get to know colleagues from other parts of the business so that we can work together more cohesively.”

And the inter-company rivalry is already building. Early entrants include eight Gold and Silver teams representing BSH Home Appliances (two teams), Topdrill Ltd, EDW Technology Ltd, SMC Pneumatics Ltd, Computacenter, Makita UK Ltd and Fibrefab.

Standard entries are in from Lanes Sales and Rentals, Braai Shack, Rexam, Altodigital (two teams), Choice Support, Hewitsons, Schueco UK, Knorr-Bremse and Age UK Milton Keynes as well as five teams from Kuehne + Nagel.

The enhanced Gold and Silver entry packages include the profile and fundraising benefits of the company’s logo on each side of a dragon boat as well as a significant donation to Age UK Milton Keynes.

Festival charity Age UK Milton Keynes is looking forward to supporting and promoting the fundraising activities of the competing teams that raise vital funds for their services.

The top fundraisers for Age UK Milton Keynes will win the Charity trophy plus a £300 voucher towards a celebratory meal donated by The Swan at Salford.

For further information and an entry form visit: www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470 718. For information about Age UK Milton Keynes visit www.ageukmiltonkeynes.org.uk or call 01908 550700

