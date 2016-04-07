Foreign Secretary backs local party's pledge to business

FOREIGN Secretary Philip Hammond has visited Milton Keynes to support local Conservatives on their election manifesto pledge to businesses.

Mr Hammond and Cllr Edith Bald, leader of the Conservative group on Milton Keynes Council, met representatives from manufacturer Niftylift and IT firms Mercurius and Tech Mahindra at Shenley Pavilions to outline the party’s plans to support business should they take control of the council at this month’s elections.

They include improving parking for city centre employees, using businesss rates more effectively and promoting apprenticeships.

Mr Hammond said: “Milton Keynes is a dynamic economy in its own right. The businesses I met have given me a pretty upbeat view of how they see prospects in the coming months and years.

"I think the Conservative group manifesto really does understand the issues and sets out a plan for addressing the challenges an economy like Milton Keynes has to deal with.”

Cllr Bald said: “It really is so important that we sort out issues, such as parking, to encourage businesses to stay in Milton Keynes and attract even more.

"Equally, businesses play an important role in our community and we want to help them to play an even bigger part with more and more taking on apprentices.”

07-04-2016