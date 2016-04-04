Get ready to #LoveMK

THE FOURTH annual #LoveMK Day takes place later this month.

The aim of the day is not only to promote Milton Keynes as a leisure and business destination but also to harness the pride that many people have in their city.

With the upcoming IF:Milton Keynes International Festival in July and the city’s 50th birthday celebrations in 2017, that pride is on show more than ever.

The initiative has been organised by Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s official tourism body. Everyone can get involved - you can download the #LoveMK poster, or just get creative with the hashtag and photograph yourselves spreading the love.

The visitor economy is worth over £200 million to the area and by encouraging the Milton Keynes community to get involved in promoting their own city, it could increase the wider benefits even further.

Destination MK and partners throughout the city will be asking the Milton Keynes Twitter community to use the hashtag #LoveMK on all their tweets on April 28. The aim, says Destination Milton Keynes marketing manager Carys Underwood, is to get it trending in the UK, as it has done for the past three years.

“So many people got involved in last year’s #LoveMK Day but we want to make it even bigger this year,” she added. “We are hoping that once again the community will get behind us and get #LoveMK trending, not only to promote Milton Keynes as a destination but to show how much pride they have in the place that they live and work in.”

On the day you can follow @DestinationMK for your chance to win prizes as they run ’12 competitions in 12 hours’ where you could win by just using the hashtag.

You can download the #LoveMK Day poster from their website and get your photo taken to show your support, tweet it to @DestinationMK and they’ll RT and add it to their Facebook gallery.

To find out more about Destination Milton Keynes or #LoveMK Day, visit www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk or call 01908 688293.

04-04-2016