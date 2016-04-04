Earl of Wessex hosts DofE Award lunch at scheme partner RSM

A LUNCH to mark the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme has been hosted by HRH The Earl of Wessex at the Milton Keynes offices of business advisers RSM.

The Earl toured the firm’s office at The Pinnacle and met teams of RSM staff who are taking up the DofE Diamond Challenge, set to mark the anniversary.

RSM has supported the DofE scheme for the past ten years and is now a Diamond Partner. After meeting staff, The Earl, who was accompanied by the Lord-Lieutanant of Buckinghamshire Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, met invited lunch guests, leading figures from business, education and the voluntary sector.

They included Aston Martin chief executive Andy Palmer, Marshall Amplification managing director Jon Ellery, Milton Keynes College chief executive Dr Julie Mills, Milton Keynes Council chief executive Carole Mills and Julia Upton, chief executive of Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

RSM chief operating officer David Gwilliam said: “It is a charity that does not pull at the heartstrings like the medical ones do but the charity has a phenomenal impact on the lives of young people.

"It can benefit anybody and can be transformative to their lives."

A total 800 RSM staff across the firm’s UK offices have signed up for the Diamond Challenge, in which they will take on an adventure, personal or skills challenge.

Mr Gwilliam said: “We are an employer of a largely young workforce and the DofE resonates with our core values of integrity, teamwork and excellence.”

Before arriving at RSM’s office, The Earl of Wessex visited Ousedale School in Newport Pagnell, where he opened a specialist DofE block.

04-04-2016