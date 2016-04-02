Meet the finalists in the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards

THE JUDGES have drawn up the shortlist of finalists in the inaugural Northamptonshire Logistics Awards.

The awards will be presented later this month and the organisers have been delighted by what they deem a”fantastic” response.

The awards are about the current outstanding success of the Northamptonshire logistics sector, providing a showcase for the industry’s future workforce locally and encouraging young people currently deciding on their future careers to consider logistics as an option.

Tim Bagshaw, head of business and innovation at Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership, said: “On behalf of everyone involved with the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards this year, I would like to thank all those who committed their time and energy to submitting entries into the competition.

“The quality of submissions was such that arriving at a list of finalists was not an easy process.”

The awards dinner takes place on April 20, courtesy of John Lewis. A special Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented in recognition of a significant contribution to the logistics industry both locally and nationally.

THE FINALISTS

Team of the Year Sponsor: Action Express

XPO Logistics - Beer Recovery Team

RCS Palletforce Team

Kuehne & Nagel - Inventory Team

Young Person of the Year Sponsor: Kuehne & Nagel

Dominic Beard - Knights of Old Group

Evanthia Pavle - Action Express

Natalie Tyler - Fortec Distribution Network

Jenna Gracie - Maxim Logistics

Dan Street - Knights of Old Group

Andy Pointing - XPO Logistics

Inspirer in Schools Community Awards Sponsor: Brackmills Industrial Estate

Nick Bithell - Knights of Old Group

Mark Spence - Fortec Distribution Network

Innovation Award Sponsor: John Lewis

Panther Warehousing

Dalepak

Large Company of the Year Sponsor: Dalepak

Knights of Old Group

Panther Warehousing

Breezemount UK

Small Company of the Year Sponsor: C Butt

AE Driver Recruitment

BSI Transport

Dalepak

Maxim

Northamptonshire Logistics Person of 2016 Sponsor: Dachser

Tom Clow - Knights of Old Group

Jim Wright - Asda

Scott McGinley - Dalepak

Tables for the Awards Dinner will be available for booking from Monday (April 4). Contact Charlotte Patrick charlotte.patrick@northamptonshireep.co.uk to book and note there is limited ticket availability.

