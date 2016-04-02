Headlines
Meet the finalists in the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards
THE JUDGES have drawn up the shortlist of finalists in the inaugural Northamptonshire Logistics Awards.
The awards will be presented later this month and the organisers have been delighted by what they deem a”fantastic” response.
The awards are about the current outstanding success of the Northamptonshire logistics sector, providing a showcase for the industry’s future workforce locally and encouraging young people currently deciding on their future careers to consider logistics as an option.
Tim Bagshaw, head of business and innovation at Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership, said: “On behalf of everyone involved with the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards this year, I would like to thank all those who committed their time and energy to submitting entries into the competition.
“The quality of submissions was such that arriving at a list of finalists was not an easy process.”
The awards dinner takes place on April 20, courtesy of John Lewis. A special Lifetime Achievement Award will also be presented in recognition of a significant contribution to the logistics industry both locally and nationally.
Team of the Year Sponsor: Action Express
XPO Logistics - Beer Recovery Team
RCS Palletforce Team
Kuehne & Nagel - Inventory Team
Young Person of the Year Sponsor: Kuehne & Nagel
Dominic Beard - Knights of Old Group
Evanthia Pavle - Action Express
Natalie Tyler - Fortec Distribution Network
Jenna Gracie - Maxim Logistics
Dan Street - Knights of Old Group
Andy Pointing - XPO Logistics
Inspirer in Schools Community Awards Sponsor: Brackmills Industrial Estate
Nick Bithell - Knights of Old Group
Mark Spence - Fortec Distribution Network
Innovation Award Sponsor: John Lewis
Panther Warehousing
Dalepak
Large Company of the Year Sponsor: Dalepak
Knights of Old Group
Panther Warehousing
Breezemount UK
Small Company of the Year Sponsor: C Butt
AE Driver Recruitment
BSI Transport
Dalepak
Maxim
Northamptonshire Logistics Person of 2016 Sponsor: Dachser
Tom Clow - Knights of Old Group
Jim Wright - Asda
Scott McGinley - Dalepak
Tables for the Awards Dinner will be available for booking from Monday (April 4). Contact Charlotte Patrick charlotte.patrick@northamptonshireep.co.uk to book and note there is limited ticket availability.
