Airlander manufacturer opens new investment opportunity

THE MANUFACTURER of the Airlander aircraft being prepared for its first test flight at the iconic Cardington hangar near Bedford have opened a new investment opportunity in the project.

Hybrid Air Vehicles has launched a further equity crowdfunding opportunity that is open to any investor.

Its Airlander aircraft - the world’s largest - is fully assembled and floating in its hangar at Cardington. It is expected to make its first test flight in the next few months.

The latest investment opportunity, which is already 80% reached following its pre-launch to existing to shareholders and Airlander Club members, is taking place on Crowdcube, the UK’s leading equity crowdfunding platform.

Last year the world’s largest aerospace crowdfunding attracted 983 investors to invest £2.1 million in the Airlander project.

Depending on interest, Hybrid Air Vehicles is considering the option to overfund and offer more of the company to the crowd investor.

This offer will only be open for a limited period of time, and it is expected to reach a maximum quickly.

Airlander finance director Hwfa Gwyn said: “We are delighted to offer the opportunity for anyone to invest in this stunning British innovation.”

The equity-based crowdfunding market was worth over £100 million in the UK last year, up by over 200% year-on-year.

This Crowdfunding equity raise values the company at £55 million after the fundraising has closed, a significant increase already since its valuation of £36 million at the last crowdfund.

Hybrid Air Vehicles’ existing shareholders include plc chairmen, business angels and professional investors. The company currently has around 1,000 shareholders who collectively have invested over £17.5 million of equity and debt in the company since its formation in 2007.

HAV has benefited from over £60 million of investment in the aircraft from the US government and around £7 million of EU and UK government grants.

30-03-2016