The search begins to recruit new Apprentice Ambassadors

THE ORGANISERS of Northamptonshire’s Apprentice Ambassadors programme has launched a new hunt to recruit a further 20 apprentice ‘champions’.

The Apprentice Ambassador Programme was launched by Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership last year to encourage young apprentices and their employers to engage the next generation workforce.

More than 30 Ambassadors recruited so far have been hugely successful in helping NEP to promote the benefits of an apprenticeship to both young people and other employers.

The Apprentice Ambassadors have been proactive in inspiring others by providing a different perspective of the benefits of an apprenticeship and what can be achieved by launching a promising career via routes other than university.

NEP has a target of increasing the number of Northamptonshire Ambassadors to at least 50 by the end of the year.

Apprentices are sought across all sectors including Higher Apprentices from professional services, technical engineering and finance to become Ambassadors.

NEP employment and skills manager Jo Stewart said: “The Apprentice Ambassador Programme is a great opportunity for the Ambassadors as individuals to network with other local apprentices, learn more about the apprenticeship programme and present themselves as a true role model to engage and inspire others.

“It is also a ‘win-win’ for Northamptonshire companies who field an Apprenticeship Ambassador on to the programme.

“As a result they are able to provide industry insight into schools, promote their company and hopefully encourage young people to consider joining their business or industry sector.”

A new Apprentice Ambassadors workshop has been organised for Tuesday 5 April at the NEP offices. To find out more about this or the Apprentice Ambassador Programme in general, contact the Job Brokerage team at NEP on 01604 609393 or emailjob.broker@northamptonshireep.co.uk

12-03-2016