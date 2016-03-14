Apprenticeship levy plan risks being 'a tax on jobs', warns adviser

FIRMS have been urged to consider what effect the new Apprenticeship Levy will have on their business when it is introduced next year.

The levy is due to come into force on April 6 2017 and will force companies with annual wage bills of more than £3 million to pay a 0.5% tax on their payroll.

They will then be able to claim back funding from the money pais to the Treasury to help to offset the cost of employing apprentices.

As National Apprenticeship Week begins and the national Apprenticeship Show prepares to open at ArenaMK in Milton Keynes today (Monday), new figures show the number of young people starting apprenticeships in Milton Keynes has risen by 66% to 1,840 over the last five years.

Northampton has seen a 25% increase to 2,080 over the same period.

The Apprenticeship Levy is part of the government’s pledge to create three million more apprenticeships in the UK by 2020.

However, Laura Brierley of business advisers Grant Thornton’s Milton Keynes office says that while the levy will potentially help to bridge the current skills gap by encouraging more businesses to invest in future talent, the actual impact could be more akin to a ‘tax on jobs’ and risks creating additional bureaucracy for medium-sized firms.

She said: “It is very encouraging to see the number of local apprenticeships has increased so strongly over the past five years.

“Recruiting new young talent helps create a culture of dynamism, improves productivity and encourages growth. Work-based training can also address skills shortages and help companies win the battle for talent.

“Although the draft legislation still needs to be finalised, the Apprenticeship Levy is a welcome move. Local companies should be asking themselves now, could and should they take on new apprentices and draw upon the available funding?

“Larger businesses that will be required to the pay the levy also need to assess how much this will add to annual costs. Future increases in minimum wage and salary growth will also see more businesses pay the levy than first anticipated, while companies with a significant workforce will be disproportionately affected.”

Grant Thornton says that to ensure successful investment in the future of the local and national economy, apprenticeships need to be high quality and adaptable to the changing needs of businesses.

In a report published at the end of last year, Ofsted branded Britain’s apprenticeship system “little short of a disaster”, claiming too many employers and providers are misusing the system by providing poor-quality, low-level apprenticeships which fail to provide the skills and knowledge employers need.

In response the government has developed new Trailblazer apprenticeships that are more employer focused.

Laura Brierley said: “These will help to ensure apprenticeships are fit for today’s economy and the future. We also hope to see more flexibility, including apprenticeships being made available to graduates and those looking to retrain so we do not overlook the vital contribution these people make to our economy.”

14-03-2016