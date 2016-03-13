Colleges back National Apprenticeship Show

AS NATIONAL Apprenticeship Week gets under way, new figures reveal that Northampton College has secured 369 apprenticeships in the last year and also trained more than 550 local businesses to ensure the success of each placement.

This is up 29% up on the previous year.

To mark the start of National Apprenticeship Week a team from Northampton College are attending the National Apprenticeship Show in Milton Keynes.

The event runs today (Monday) and tomorrow at ArenaMK, part of stadiummk. Northampton College staff are attending to promote apprenticeships and the College to primary and secondary school children across the UK.

Northampton College assistant principal James Whybrow said: “We are committed to improving skills and delivering training and qualifications that meets the needs and demands of local employers.

"Apprenticeships are a key part of this and we are delighted to be taking part in the two-day Apprenticeship Show which is attracting thousands of young people from across the country and will help us shout about the benefits of apprenticeships, both to young people and to businesses.”

The Natioanl Apprenticeship Show will open at 1pm today, the official opening being performed by Nadhim Zahawi MP, the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Apprenticeships and Joint Chairman of the Apprenticeship Delivery Board.

Bedford College and Milton Keynes College are also exhibiting at the show.

