Business awards honour 'a recognised champion'

THE BUSINESS community has paid tribute to one of its leading lights at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

Dr Ann Limb, chair of the government’s growth delivery agency the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, became the third recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award.

Announcing the award at the ceremony last night (Thursday), Dr Philip Smith described her as “a recognised champion of Milton Keynes. She is Milton Keynes through and through.”

Dr Smith is chair of the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, which organised the awards in conjunction with marketing agency Interdirect and events business Evolution.

He told more than 550 business guests at the awards ceremony, held at the Doubletree by Hilton in stadiummk: “Milton Keynes continues to lead the country in business generation and our awards epitomize the commitment of local business to thrive and prosper.”

He is pictured with Dr Limb, awards compere the actress and comedian Debra Stephenson and Jon Corbett, head of Northampton & Milton Keynes corporate at the Lifetime achievement award sponsor Barclays.

Medical recruitment agency National Locums was named Business of the Year. Based at Old Wolverton, it provides locum doctors, nurses and other medical staff to the NHS and independent hospitals.

The 12 award winners are:

HOSPITALITY The Brasserie at Milton Keynes College

Shortlisted: Jurys Inn; Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE National Locums

Shortlisted: Kam Project Consulting; MHA MacIntyre Hudon; White Leopard.

DESIGN & CREATIVITY DCa

Shortlisted: elixsoft; MK Gallery; White leopard.

PRIVATE BUSINESS Celestra

ShortlistedComms365; National Locums; PJ Care.

LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION John Lewis plc

Shortlisted: Kam Project Consultants; WH Barley.

LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT The Stables

Shortlisted: Milton Keynes City Orchestra; Willen Lake.

COMMUNITY IMPACT Milton Keynes Gallery

Shortlisted: PJ Care; The Stables; Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

ENVIRONMENTAL Bridgman & Bridgman LLP

Shortlisted: SignTech Paperless Solutions; WH Barley.

INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY Comms365

Shortlisted: John Lewis plc; SignTech Paperless Solutions.

MANUFACTURING SMC Pneumatics

Shortlisted: Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors.

INDEPENDENT RETAILER Willen Hospice

Shortlisted: Vintage No.38 Emporium; URBAN Automotive.

NEW BUSINESS Jeanius Consulting

Shortlisted: Dancebox; JUXT; URBAN Automotive.

11-03-2016