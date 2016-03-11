Headlines
Business awards honour 'a recognised champion'
THE BUSINESS community has paid tribute to one of its leading lights at the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.
Dr Ann Limb, chair of the government’s growth delivery agency the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, became the third recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award.
Announcing the award at the ceremony last night (Thursday), Dr Philip Smith described her as “a recognised champion of Milton Keynes. She is Milton Keynes through and through.”
Dr Smith is chair of the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, which organised the awards in conjunction with marketing agency Interdirect and events business Evolution.
He told more than 550 business guests at the awards ceremony, held at the Doubletree by Hilton in stadiummk: “Milton Keynes continues to lead the country in business generation and our awards epitomize the commitment of local business to thrive and prosper.”
He is pictured with Dr Limb, awards compere the actress and comedian Debra Stephenson and Jon Corbett, head of Northampton & Milton Keynes corporate at the Lifetime achievement award sponsor Barclays.
Medical recruitment agency National Locums was named Business of the Year. Based at Old Wolverton, it provides locum doctors, nurses and other medical staff to the NHS and independent hospitals.
HOSPITALITY The Brasserie at Milton Keynes College
Shortlisted: Jurys Inn; Milton Keynes Community Foundation.
PROFESSIONAL PRACTICE National Locums
Shortlisted: Kam Project Consulting; MHA MacIntyre Hudon; White Leopard.
DESIGN & CREATIVITY DCa
Shortlisted: elixsoft; MK Gallery; White leopard.
PRIVATE BUSINESS Celestra
ShortlistedComms365; National Locums; PJ Care.
LOGISTICS & DISTRIBUTION John Lewis plc
Shortlisted: Kam Project Consultants; WH Barley.
LEISURE & ENTERTAINMENT The Stables
Shortlisted: Milton Keynes City Orchestra; Willen Lake.
COMMUNITY IMPACT Milton Keynes Gallery
Shortlisted: PJ Care; The Stables; Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
Shortlisted: SignTech Paperless Solutions; WH Barley.
INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY Comms365
Shortlisted: John Lewis plc; SignTech Paperless Solutions.
INDEPENDENT RETAILER Willen Hospice
Shortlisted: Vintage No.38 Emporium; URBAN Automotive.
NEW BUSINESS Jeanius Consulting
Shortlisted: Dancebox; JUXT; URBAN Automotive.
