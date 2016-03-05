Tourism chiefs praise arena's first year of business

THE OFFICIAL tourism body for Milton Keynes has hailed the contribution of the city’s largest event venue to raising the borough’s national profile.

ArenaMK has gone from strength to strength in its first 15 months, hosting major national events including:

The National Dealer Conference (pictured) for Citroën and DS, where over 750 dealers descended on Milton Keynes for a networking reception and lunch before the conference.

The Fiat Group National Dealers Conference.

BSI National Conference and Awards.

The Unibet PDC Masters Darts tournament.

Steven Gordon-Wilson, chief executive of the tourism body Destination Milton Keynes, said: “ArenaMK’s location and facilities give it a unique position within the exhibition and conference market. With the onsite hotel and easy access to the centre of the city, we always knew this venue would be a success and now they are proving it.”

ArenaMK’s business development director Dominic Fleming said: “It was been an exciting and challenging first few months to the year but the team here has proved that we can deliver the highest quality of events right here in Milton Keynes.

“ArenaMK is fast becoming one of the most talked about venues in the UK and with the facilities we have, it is understandable why.”

