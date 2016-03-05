Businesspeople back college plan to promote facilities

A LEADING local businesswoman and the owner of ten McDonald’s franchises have joined the board of the commercial wing of Bedford College.

Bedford College Services runs catering, services and venue operations across the college estate. Businesswomen Kerry Cash, who runs the 5th Avenue salon in the town and is a former Bedfordshire Businesswoman of the Year, and Ismail Anilmis, whose restaurants include those in Bedford High Street and at Aspects Leisure Park, have been brought in by BCS managing director Andrew Keen (pictured centre) to develop his plans to market the college’s facilities to the wider community.

These include the business, leisure, sports and arts facilities at the Cauldwell Street campus, at Shuttleworth College, Old Warden, and at the Bedford Sixth Form college.

College chief executive and principal Ian Pryce said: “We greatly admire Kerry’s go-getting ideas and energy and we are very lucky to have someone of Ismail’s experience on board.

"We are very grateful to them both for agreeing to give up their time and expertise to support Andrew in his plans to make our facilities more appealing to those inside and outside the college.”

