Forum unveils county's new logistics awards

THE SEARCH for Northamptonshire’s top logistics companies is under way.

The first annual Northamptonshire Logistics Awards competition was launched this week and is now open for entries.

Designed to celebrate the current success and achievements of individuals and teams working in the sector locally, the awards will raise the profile of the industry, promoting the significant diversity and ongoing excellence of logistics operations based in Northamptonshire.

The competition, launched by Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership at the first meeting of the Northants Logistics Forum, will also provide a showcase for the industry’s future workforce locally, encouraging young people currently deciding on their future careers to consider logistics as an option.

This will help to ensure that the thousands of new jobs forecasted to be created are filled.

There are seven awards in total:

Team of the Year

Young Person of the Year

Inspirer in Schools Community Award

Innovation

Large Company of the Year

Small Company of the Year and Achiever of the Year

Northamptonshire Logistics Person of 2016.

NEP’s head of business and innovation Tim Bagshaw said: “Northamptonshire is at the heart of the logistics industry in the UK. The Northamptonshire Logistics Awards will celebrate the success and achievements of those logistics businesses based in the county.

“Property developments such as the expansion of DIRFT [Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal] will require many thousands of new employees in the coming years and the awards will go a long way towards providing much needed insight and inspiration to our potential logistics workforce of the future.”

The awards are one of a series of initiatives the Logistics forum is developing to support the county’s growing logistics sector.

For more information, visit www.northamptonshireep.co.uk/northamptonshire-logistics-awards

Deadline for both applications and nominations is March 29. The Northamptonshire Logistics Awards Dinner takes place on April 20.

Pictured: Northamptonshire Logistics Forum chair Tony Bellott (centre), general manager NDC operations at John Lewis, with NEP head of innovation Tim Bagshaw and business growth manager Charlotte Patrick.

04-03-2016