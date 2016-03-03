County pays tribute to Mercedes-Benz F1 success

THE GLOBAL success in motorsport achieved by Mercedes-Benz’s two bases in Northamptonshire has been recognised at County Hall.

County council chairman Cllr Phil Larratt is pictured with Mercedes Grand Prix executive director (technical) Paddy Lowe and Andy Cowell, managing director of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, at a civic reception to celebrate the company’s Formula One achievements under the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team.

It is preparing to challenge for third consecutive world championship as the new season begins.

Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains is based at Brixworth, with the Grand Prix division headquartered at Brackley.

Both sites were presented with certificates for bringing prestige to the county: Brixworth for its excellence in the development and manufacture of Formula One Power Units and Brackley for success in Formula One.

Cllr Larratt said: “As chairman of the county counci,l I thought it was important that two county-based companies should be recognised for some very significant triumphs in the field of motorsport.

“The Mercedes-Benz team based in Brixworth and Brackley has achieved incredible success on the global stage and this helps bring a very positive focus on Northamptonshire.

“The team members, many of whom live in the county, have worked enormously hard towards this success and it is fitting that an official tribute is made to congratulate them.”

