College sponsors education learning zone at National Apprenticeship Show

MILTON Keynes College is to be Education and Learning Zone sponsor at the National Apprenticeship Show on March 14-15 at Arena MK.

The exhibition will bring together employers, colleges and providers with those looking to find out more about what apprenticeships can offer.

The event marks the start of National Apprenticeship Week with the aim of reinforcing the message that apprenticeships work for both candidates and employers alike.

By working with employers, apprenticeships offer a real opportunity to develop skills and gain expertise in your chosen field in return for a real wage, making it a prestigious path to a successful career.

Once learners have completed their apprenticeship, they have the option to progress to a higher level apprenticeship up to degree level or to continue their education gaining further qualifications should they choose.

Visitors to the National Apprenticeship Show will discover all the key information in regards to apprenticeships with experts from Milton Keynes College on hand to offer advice and answer queries.

Interactive demonstrations of apprenticeships in sport, business, engineering and hairdressing will help to bring the experience to life with current learners on hand to answer any questions that you might have.

Apprenticeships from Milton Keynes College provide learners with an outstanding range of options to get their careers underway.

And the college’s zone will be hosting Matchmakers, a game show that will be matching apprentices to employers through a series of questions and tasks.

The college’s director of apprenticeships Tracey Matthews said: “It is a great opportunity for the college to be involved in the National Apprenticeship Show in this way.

“Apprenticeships are a brilliant way for students to make a start on a career at the earliest opportunity and continue to develop their education at the same time. If you factor in the benefits for employers, such as being able to develop staff in exactly the way they require with the skills needed for their industry, it is a genuine win-win situation.

“Thanks to the national political support for apprenticeships, this is a real growth area for the college and we’re excited to be able to demonstrate our commitment to the development and growth of the sector.”

Click on the relevant link to find out more about the National Apprenticeship Show or National Apprenticeship Week.

03-03-2016