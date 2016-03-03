Arena prepares to host National Apprenticeship Show

THOUSANDS of apprenticeship opportunities will be showcased by more than 100 of the country’s leading employers in March at the first National Apprenticeship Show.

The two-day event takes place on March 14-15 as part of National Apprenticeship Week. Thousands of young people are registered to attend the event at stadiummk's Arena MK, where they will meet employers from across the South East Midlands.

Apprenticeships offer an extremely positive alternative to college or university education as they can harness an individual’s skills from an early age and provide a very clear and structured development path into employment and management in favoured industries and business sectors.

Lee Mason (pictured), chair of the South East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Group, said: “If you are thinking of your future career choices and apprenticeships are something you have never considered, then come along.

"This is the country’s only event dedicated to careers advice, employment, options, training providers and colleges that are delivering or offerings good quality apprenticeships.”

The National Apprenticeship Show, supported and sponsored by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership, is all about interaction between exhibitor and visitors with many have-a-go stands where you can try out numerous tasks, including everything from electrical installation and engineering to finance and accountancy challenges, landscaping and construction and just about anything else you can imagine.

Anyone wishing to attend the event can do so at any time but must register in advance at www.nationalapprenticeshipshow.org.

The event is expected to be particularly busy between 9.30am and 3.30pm on both days as schools bring in large groups of students.

There is a dedicated evening opening on the first day of the event (March 14) between 5pm and 7.30pm. Entry to the show and parking is free.

