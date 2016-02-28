Brewer lobbies county MPs over further cut in beer tax in the budget

BREWING giant Carlsberg UK has written to a number of local MPs urging them to back a cut in beer tax in the Budget on March 16.

The brewer, whose UK headquarters are in Northampton, is seeking MPs to sign up to a new Parliamentary Motion, EDM 919, to show their support for the local beer and pub trade.

The motion supports a wide campaign led by the British Beer & Pub Association, the Campaign for Real Ale and the Society of Independent Brewers for a further cut in beer duty following three historic 1p cuts in the last three budgets.

Beer duty is now 15% lower than it would have been had the beer duty escalator continued, resulting in millions of extra investment in Britain’s breweries and pubs. However, despite the tax cuts, UK beer taxes still remain among the highest in the Europe.

Carlsberg UK corporate affairs director Bruce Ray said: “I am calling for our local MPs to support the campaign for a duty cut by backing this motion in Parliament.

"Beer and pubs are vital to our local economy and jobs, especially for young people, and beer taxes are still far too high.

“It is successive cuts in beer duty that enables us to invest in our business and specifically in innovation, which last year saw us launch three new ciders and three new alcohol-free beers. We will continue to innovate throughout this year.

“A further cut in beer duty will help local brewers and pubs to prosper and is good news for Northamptonshire.”

Local people in Northampton can also support the campaign through tools on a new website www.beerandpubjobs.co.uk where supporters can e-mail their MP asking then to back the campaign.

Carlsberg names new chief executive

Carlsberg Group has announced a change in leadership with the appointment of Julian Momen as chief executive.

Mr Momen has been the company’s chief financial officer since September 2012 and has played a key role in the development of its new strategy.

He has more than 30 years’ experience in the food and drinks industry, over half of which was spent with Diageo, followed by time at General Mills, RHM Adelie and now Carlsberg,

He succeeds interim chief executive Michiel J. Herkemij, who will now become senior vice president for the Western Europe region.

Mr Momen said: “Michiel has started that new direction of greater value and brand focus and I am delighted to be able to continue the exciting, challenging journey on which we embark.”

The search for a new chief financial officer is under way.

