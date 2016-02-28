Chair of college governors joins Mazars as head of international development

BUSINESS adviser Mazars has appointed a new partner and global lead for international development at its Milton Keynes office.

Fola Komolafe (pictured) will divide her time between the firm’s Milton Keynes and London offices.

Before joining Mazars, she was the managing director of Indisys Business Solutions where she directed a multi-million pound portfolio of award-winning programmes across Asia and Africa for international development clients.

She is also chair of governors at Milton Keynes College, a board member of Milton Keynes Community Foundation, director of Milton Keynes Christian Centre and chairs the charity Into The Community, which oversees the Milton Keynes Foodbank

At Mazars, she will head the firm’s work with international donor agencies and national governments that require technical advice and consultancy, audit and assurance support.

She said: “Mazars’ seamless international presence in 77 countries and their value-based approach resonated very closely with me.

“I have known about Mazars UK for quite some time and when a discussion about a role leading Mazars’ international donor consulting business was initiated, I was delighted to accept the offer.”

She worked previously for HSBC and IBM in a number of senior roles and has more than 25 years’ experience in the banking, IT and development sectors.

Stephen Eames, managing partner of Mazars’ Milton Keynes office, said: “Fola has the experience, skillset and contacts to lead and drive our international development forward and I am very pleased to welcome her to the Mazars partnership.”

Some years ago she started Fresh Inspiration, a charity that focuses on empowering people through education and enterprise in developing countries.

In 2015, she was appointed a Deputy Lieutenant for Buckinghamshire.

