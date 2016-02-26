Childcare specialist wins at festival supplier awards

CHILDCARE company Nipperbout is celebrating after winning Best Support Service at the 2016 Festival Supplier Awards.

The company triumphed over strong competition from 13 other businesses shortlisted for the award, ranging from health and safety providers to admissions control.

Nipperbout, based near Buckingham, was commended for its outstanding work in the Children’s Fields at the annual Cambridge Folk Festival and The Mayor’s Newham Show, where it provided mobile childcare and children’s activity entertainment to ensure the events were accessible to a younger audience.

Directors Janthea and Steve Brigden (pictured receiving their award) said: “Having delivered our unique childcare know-how and customised services to a variety of clients for 21 years, it is wonderful to be recognised for the work we do.”

Nipperbout is the UK’s most trusted national provider of mobile childcare and children’s activity entertainment for 0-16 year-olds, delivering conference and event childcare to exhibitions, conferences and festivals.

The UK’s only national mobile childcare provider regularly inspected by Ofsted, Nipperbout has achieved an Outstanding grading ten years in a row.

