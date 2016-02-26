Suzuki extends official partner sponsorship deal with MK Dons

SUZUKI GB plc has signed a three-season extension of its major sponsorship deal with MK Dons.

The sponsorship agreement will again see the Suzuki logo carried on the Dons’ first team, training kit and replica shirts through until 2019.

The package also extends to high visibility for Suzuki in pitch-side, programme and magazine advertising, at promotional events, on official Club stationery and on the backdrops used for the team’s media interviews.

Suzuki will also continue to be involved with the club’s Sport and Education Trust.

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman (pictured with Suzuki managing director Nobuo Suyama and Dons manager Karl Robinson) said: “It was clear from the outset that Suzuki was committed to supporting the club and we are delighted to be continuing our relationship, in what is a record-breaking official title partnership for the club.

“It is great testament to the relationship that, after two years, Suzuki decided to further demonstrate its loyalty to the football club for a further three years.

"Over the past couple of years we have had some truly incredible moments at MK Dons with memories that will stand the test of time and Suzuki has been with us to enjoy these moments.

“To become the club’s longest-serving shirt sponsor is a remarkable feat and, with Suzuki’s magnificent support, we will look to build on the success of the last few seasons here at stadiummk.”

Mr Suyama said: “Suzuki has been based in Milton Keynes for over ten years and we are proud to be part of the area’s successful commercial sector.

“We are delighted to announce our further sponsorship with MK Dons, which has already helped develop our commitment to the local community and support our great local team both in its sporting and its community ambitions. We have enjoyed great success together so far and look forward to this continuing over the next three seasons.

“As well as reaching out to people outside our business, our major sponsorship is a great way of building pride and engagement with our 150 head office staff, many of whom live in and around Milton Keynes.”

Under the new agreement, Suzuki will sponsor the Disability Football Programme run by MK Dons SET. The trust’s inclusion manager Dennis Woolford said: “We are very proud to have Suzuki as our community partner.”

26-02-2016