Chambers call on employers to answer business barometer survey

BUSINESSES across the region are being urged to take part in a major survey that builds a picture of the economy’s quarterly performance.

The deadline for participation in the Quarterly Economic Survey run by the British Chambers of Commerce is March 14. It asks for feedback from businesses on their experiences of trading during Q1 of 2016.

Results from the online survey are fed to the BCC along with the other 52 accredited Chambers. They are then passed to the government and the Monetary Policy Committee, providing them with an accurate national economic overview.

The findings from the national QES are also widely used by the media, politicians and economists.

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce chairman Rod Calvert said: “The QES is the first economic indicator of the quarter, published in advance of official figures and other private surveys.

“It consistently mirrors trends in official data but much earlier. For this reason the survey is closely watched by policymakers such as the Treasury, the Bank of England, the Office of Budget Responsibility, the EU Commission and the IMF.”

To complete the survey, click on the link below that is relevant to your business.

Bedfordshire Chamber https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/QESQ116

Northamptonshire Chamber https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/YLC7PQV

Milton Keynes Chamber https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Y2FWV9T

25-02-2016