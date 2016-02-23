On yer bikes as TV doctor launches nationwide fundraiser for Brain Tumour Research

TELEVISION doctor Dawn Harper is encouraging people to get fit and give hope to the thousands of families whose lives are devastated by a brain tumour diagnosis.

Dr Dawn is poised to pedal off and launch the first national On Yer Bike campaign for the Milton Keynes-based national charity Brain Tumour Research. And she is hoping that thousands of people will join her to raise thousands of pounds for vital research.

The event takes place on Saturday (February 27) at dozens of Xercise4Less gyms across England, Scotland and Wales, including Xercise4Less in Milton Keynes.

Each of the 35 sites will see teams of six set off to pedal static bikes non-stop for 12 hours.

Each team is hoping to raise a minimum of £2,740, enough to fund a day of research at one of the four Brain Tumour Research Centres of Excellence.

Dr Dawn, who works in general practice in Gloucestershire as well as appearing on Channel 4’s Embarrassing Bodies, is a keen cyclist whose passion began as a prescription to help her recover from a hit and run accident which left her with a shattered knee.

Now riding 50 to 100 miles each week, she also undertakes one big cycling challenge each year.

She said: “Cycling is a great way to get moving whatever your fitness levels. A decade ago, I got on a bike to help heal a bad knee injury and I have not looked back.

"Now I am encouraging people to get moving and raise money for Brain Tumour Research.”

The mother-of-three, who is an ambassador for the charity, added: “All GPs can tell you of someone whose plight has stayed in their memory. For me I remember being called out in the evening to a patient in the final stages of his fight against a brain tumour.

"Not only did this poor man’s distress resonate with me but it was all the more heart-breaking treating the patient whilst his eight year old daughter looked on.

"We must act to improve outcomes for the 16,000 patients who will be diagnosed this and every year, and increase funding into brain tumour research.”

On Yer Bike heralds March as national Brain Tumour Awareness month which culminates with the UK’s premier brain tumour awareness event, Wear A Hat Day, which takes place this year on March 24.

To take part, contact Carol Robertson on 07817 878407 or email carol@braintumourresearch.org

23-02-2016