Chamber hails success of business exhibition

ORGANISERS of the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce’s Business Exhibition on Friday have hailed the event a huge success.

More than 300 businesspeople were at the Novotel Milton Keynes hotel at Heelands for the exhibition, for which the stands and the networking lunch sold out weeks in advance.

Both the 60 Minute Seminars, which focused on selling tips for non-sales people and search engine optimisation, delivered by Chamber members, were also full.

The exhibition aimed at bringing businesses together to enable them to forge new contacts, share expert knowledge and showcase the wealth of products and services available in Milton Keynes.

Chamber head of operations Tracey Branson said: “Thank you to everyone who supported our business exhibition, from our exhibitors and speakers to the staff at Novotel MK and all those who attended. The response we have had has been brilliant and we are delighted that the event was such a resounding success.

“Opportunities such as this really contribute towards our vision to build and nurture a respected, influential business community, and share knowledge, advice and opportunities.

“We recognise the importance of being a conduit to the local business landscape to meet and share ideas and best practice and are already looking forward to our next exhibition at the end of the year.”

Photo: JAR Photography.

23-02-2016