College welcomes its new Ambassadors

MILTON Keynes College has revealed the identity of the individuals and organisations who will be joining its Partners’ Programme for the next 12 months.

The Partners’ Programme offers ways for organisations to show their relationship with the further education provider and demonstrate their corporate social responsibility to the Milton Keynes community.

With three defined routes leading into a partnerships with the college, partners enjoy numerous benefits from the relationship offering great value for the organisation or brand in return for their contribution and commitment.

In addition, each year the College selects individuals from organisations within the programme as true Ambassadors of the College, both within and outside of their organisation, awarding them this status in perpetuity.

This year’s Ambassadors are:

Jan Flawn Chair, PJ Care.

Jean Gowin Managing director, Jeanius Consulting

Darren Thomson Director, Movey Video Marketing

Laurence Coen Glorious Day.

Among the current crop of partners are many household brand names and major employers in the Milton Keynes area, demonstrating the strong relationship between the College and the provision of sustainable employability skills for learners.

The announcement of this year’s Partners, Friends, Associates and Ambassadors was made during the February edition of Business 200, the regular networking event hosted by Milton Keynes College’s Business & Leadership Centre.

Commercial director Jane Horridge said: “By building relationships such as these, we are helping to support the growth of locally-based businesses of all shapes and sizes, which in turn is assisting the community of Milton Keynes and its growing industrial ecosystem.

“Without the dedicated support and commitment of this network, the challenge of transforming lives through learning would be even greater and for that we are eternally appreciative.”

To find out more about joining the MK College partners’ programme or contact the Business & Leadership Team on 01908 684520 or e-mail business.centre@mkcollege.ac.uk.

The full list of Partners and their statuses are:

Partners Mirus IT Solutions; Santander UK plc; Niftylift Ltd; Movey Video Marketing.

Friends Lynx Networks plc; Ocado; Milton Keynes Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; Central North West London NHS Foundation Trust; PJ Care; BSH Home Appliances;

Interdirect; Jeanius Consulting; Kids Play.

Associates Mercedes-Benz; Home Retail Group; Shepherd FM; Dentons UKMEA; thecentre:mk; Makita (UK).

Pictured: New ambassador Jean Gowin (left) with Jeanius Consulting business director Martine Frost and college principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills (centre).

23-02-2016