MK Business Achievement Awards reveals list of finalists

THE WAIT is over for the more than 100 entrants of this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards as this year’s finalists are revealed.

Organised by the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution, MKBAA 2016 promises to be the best awards ceremony yet, having further improved on the successes of previous years.

Business MK is delighted to be the official media partner again for this year's awards, along with onemk.

MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith MBE says: “We have been really impressed by the calibre of entries into this year’s Business Achievement Awards and look forward to finding out more about each of the shortlisted business at the awards ceremony on March 10.

“The awards, which provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate the talent that we have in our city, will be hosted by actress, singer and comedian Debra Stephenson, who I’m sure will provide an evening of great entertainment.”

FINALISTS 2016

Innovation & Technology

Comms 365; John Lewis plc;

SignTech Paperless Solutions Ltd.

Hospitality

Jurys Inn Milton Keynes;

MK Community Properties Ltd;

The Brasserie at Milton Keynes College.

Professional Practice

Kam Project Consultants Ltd;

MHA MacIntyre Hudson Corporate Finance;

National Locums;

White Leopard.

Leisure & Entertainment

Milton Keynes City Orchestra;

The Stables;

Willen Lake.

Environmental

Bridgman and Bridgman LLP;

SignTech Paperless Solutions Ltd;

WH Barley Transport and Storage Ltd.

Private Business

Celestra Ltd;

Comms365 Ltd;

National Locums;

PJ Care.

Logistics & Distribution

John Lewis plc;

Kam Project Consultants Ltd;

WH Barley Transport and Storage Ltd.

Community Impact

MK Gallery;

PJ Care;

The Stables;

Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Independent Retailer

No.38 Vintage Emporium;

Urban Automotive Ltd;

Willen Hospice Retail

Design & Creativity

David Coles Architects Ltd;

Elixsoft;

MK Gallery;

White Leopard.

New Business

Dancebox Studios;

Jeanius Consulting Ltd;

JUXT;

Urban Automotive.

Manufacturing

Marc Davies Bespoke Interiors Ltd;

SMC Pneumatics UK Ltd.

18-02-2016