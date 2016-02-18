Headlines
MK Business Achievement Awards reveals list of finalists
THE WAIT is over for the more than 100 entrants of this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards as this year’s finalists are revealed.
Organised by the Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution, MKBAA 2016 promises to be the best awards ceremony yet, having further improved on the successes of previous years.
Business MK is delighted to be the official media partner again for this year's awards, along with onemk.
MKBLP chair Dr Philip Smith MBE says: “We have been really impressed by the calibre of entries into this year’s Business Achievement Awards and look forward to finding out more about each of the shortlisted business at the awards ceremony on March 10.
“The awards, which provide the perfect opportunity to celebrate the talent that we have in our city, will be hosted by actress, singer and comedian Debra Stephenson, who I’m sure will provide an evening of great entertainment.”
No.38 Vintage Emporium;
Urban Automotive Ltd;
Willen Hospice Retail
Dancebox Studios;
Jeanius Consulting Ltd;
JUXT;
Urban Automotive.
SMC Pneumatics UK Ltd.
