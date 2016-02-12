College welcomes 'crucial' appointment of chief operating officer

Milton Keynes College has confirmed the appointment of Imelda Galvin to the key senior leadership position of chief operating officer.

Imelda joins the college with a wealth of senior level experience, latterly with global professional services firm KPMG, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Associate Partner.

After a rigorous selection process, Imelda impressed the college’s Board of Governors with her strong skillset around financial strategy, project implementation and building high performance teams.

Her appointment is the culmination of a series of moves by the college’s board to restructure the senior management team, allowing for a sharper focus on providing skill specialisms to students by working with industry partners to develop curriculum programmes.

Principal and chief executive Dr Julie Mills said: “Everyone connected with the college is delighted to welcome Imelda to our senior leadership team.

“Imelda brings a wealth of commercial experience and knowledge as a result of a long and successful career to date and we are privileged to be able to now benefit from that skillset within the education sector.

“Amidst a national climate of change in the further education field, appointing Imelda to this key role allows us to establish a high-performing team focused on delivering results for our learners, industry partners and the community of Milton Keynes.”

Chair of the college’s board of governors Fola Komolafe DL said: “In this newly created role, Imelda will hold responsibility for a number of critical College functions, including Finance, Facilities and project implementation, providing us with outstanding commercial experience in these key areas.

“By recruiting Imelda at this time, we are now ideally positioned to push on with our development plans and build towards an exciting future with Milton Keynes College playing a key role in supporting the new city’s position as the fastest growing city in the UK and the top city in the country for jobs growth.”

12-02-2016