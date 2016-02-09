Passenger numbers rise by 25% at London Luton Airport

THE RECORD growth in the popularity of London Luton Airport continued in January as passenger numbers grew by a quarter compared with the same month last year.

The rise of 24.9% marks 22 consecutive months of growth.

Chief executive Nick Barton said: “Following a record year in 2015, LLA has carried that momentum through into 2016. The latest figures show that demand from passengers is continuing to grow strongly.”

Adria Airways has announced that it will be the third new airline to begin services from LLA in 2016. The twice weekly service to Pristina, Kosovo, will begin operating from June this year.

Adria Airways follows IAG subsidiary Vueling and Air France-KLM’s Transavia in confirming the launch of new flights from London Luton.

To date 11 new flights have been announced for 2016. The airport welcomed four new airlines and 20 new routes to its network in 2015.

Work continues on the airport’s £110 million transformation designed to accommodate an increase in capacity from 12 million passengers per year to 18 million.

The plan includes a compete redesign of the terminal, a new 1,500-space multi-storey car park and doubling of the retail space.

Transport access has already been improved through a major upgrade to junction 10a of the M1 and the introduction of overnight trains between St Pancras International and Luton Airport Parkway.

Mr Barton said: “The redevelopment will further boost passenger convenience and choice and it will also be vital in easing the South East’s capacity constraints over the medium term.”

