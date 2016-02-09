Motorbike manufacturer prepares for UK HQ move to Silverstone

A LEADING motorcycle manufacturer is to relocate its UK headquarters to new premises under construction at Silverstone Park.

KTM Sportmotorcycle UK, the world’s leading manufacturer of off-road motorcycles and the largest European motorcycle manufacturer, is fitting out more than 13,000 sq ft of property to include offices, brand rooms, a conference suite, workshops, an internal ‘bike wash’ facility and a sales and marketing centre to work with its 38 dealerships across the UK.

KTM’s new HQ will also be home to its Husqvarna motorcycle brand when it completes the move in April fromits current base in Brackley.

UK general manager Matt Walker said: “We are responsible for two quality premium brands that are growing rapidly and we want to present ourselves in a way that reflects our position in the market, which we cannot do in our current location. ”

The firm is bringing its 20-plus staff to Silverstone, where they will join leading names in the high performance technology and motorsport sector, including Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati.

Silverstone Park commercial director Roz Bird said: “This is fantastic news for Silverstone Park. The KTM name is iconic and truly represents excellence in engineering, technology and performance - it fits perfectly therefore with everything Silverstone Park stands for as a leading global business destination for HPT&M.”

KTM’s move adds yet further credibility to asset manager MEPC’s development of Silverstone Park as a premier global business destination for the HPT&M sectors, she added.

“There is terrific scope for HPT&M companies to consider their future with us and operate from a world-famous address that is rich in HPT&M skills and know-how.”

Mr Walker said: “Everything about what MEPC is doing with Silverstone Park is right for us. MEPC has fully embraced what we want to achieve and couldn’t have been more helpful – the business proposition that it has created at Silverstone Park made it the obvious choice.

“Furthermore the designers we have used have done an absolutely stunning job on the design of our new headquarters premises. We can’t wait.”

