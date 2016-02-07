New amplifier makes some noise on international stage

A NEW amplifier series from Bletchley-based Marshall Amplification has received rave reviews at this year’s National Association of Music Merchants awards.

Marshall collected the Best in Show: Companies to Watch accolade, with the firm’s CODE amplifier series described by NAMM as “phenomenal”.

Marshall was also praised for the success during the past year of its acclaimed Astoria Series, the very well received 2555X Silver Jubilee re-issue and the 2525 Mini Jubilee Series.

Managing director Jonathan Ellery said: “To be awarded such a prestigious accolade as ‘Best in Show’ is an honour. Everyone at Marshall is incredibly proud of CODE and the achievements of this past year.

“But we are not stopping there. Marshall’s future looks brighter than ever, with the next 12 months promising to be very exciting.”

07-02-2016