College unveils first image of new campus

NEW IMAGES showing the state of the art building at Northampton College’s Daventry Campus will go on display next week, with prospective students the first in line to see the plans.

The latest artists impressions reveal the proposed look for the multi-million pound building, which will revolutionise Daventry’s skyline and inspire the workforce of the future.

The plans will go on show at the college’s Open Day at the existing Badby Road West campus on Tuesday (February 9) and visitors will see the work already under way to transform the site.

The steel frame that will form the foundation of the new building is due to go up within the next few weeks and preparatory work is now being carried out, with the project starting to take shape.

Principal Pat Brennan-Barrett said: “With the construction crew on site, the foundations prepared and the steel frames now being installed, we are on track to ensure that students signing up to Daventry Campus courses this September will benefit from truly exceptional facilities, an exciting new curriculum and a state of the art building that will help students reach and exceed their potential.”

Facilities in the new building will include specialist workshops for engineering and science labs, as well as modern library facilities.

There will be contemporary hairdressing and beauty therapy salons, ICT suites, teaching space for healthcare and childcare plus dedicated provision for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Northampton College was awarded a £6.5 million Local Growth Fund by the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership in January last year to fund the purpose-built campus in Daventry town centre.

Northampton College has launched a dedicated online portal to keep prospective students and local residents up to date on the project’s progress. This includes curriculum updates, latest news and links to the prospectus.

There is also a live webcam, capturing the new build as it takes shape. For more information visit http://www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk/facilities/1184-daventry_campus.html

The Daventry Campus open event on Tuesday will run from 3.30pm to 6pm. Students and families are welcome to drop in at any time to meet staff, discuss course options, find out more about the new campus and register for the new term in September.

06-02-2016