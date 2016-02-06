Coffee firm backs forest with tree planting initiative

MORE trees are to be planted in the Forest of Marston Vale as a result of its new partnership with local coffee supplier Wooden Hill Coffee Company.

The Ampthill company will donate 5p to the Forest for every 250g bag of coffee sold and 20p for every kilo bag.

The Forest of Marston Vale, situated between Bedford and the M1 at Marston Moretaine, is a community forest creating pockets of woodlands and green space.

It celebrates its 21st anniversary this year and is using the milestone to raise awareness of its work and boost fundraising.

Fundraising officer Robina Ballard-Davis said: “The partnership with Wooden Hill Coffee Company gives us a great start to our anniversary year and was a natural link with a local ethical supplier looking to build a strong business while also contributing to the local community.”

Wooden Hill Coffee Company was established last year by Robin Sibley. Its name echoes the expression ‘up the wooden hill to Bedfordshire’.

Its coffee is 100% Fairtrade, using beans from Central and South America. These beans are roasted in Leighton Buzzard and packaged in compostable bags.

Mr Sibley spent 12 years working for a large Italian coffee company and was a finalist in the 2004 UK Barista Championship.

He said: “By making a donation for every pack of coffee that I sell I can give something real and meaningful back to the local community.”

For more information about how you can help contribute towards the Forest of Marston Vale please contact Robina, Fundraising Officer on 01234 762605 or visit www.marstonvale.org.

Donations by text can be made by sending the text message TREE31 £3 to 70070 or you can choose to donate any other amount.

www.woodenhillcoffee.co.uk

