Young people urged to apply for careers grants from £50,000 fund

THE DEADLINE is looming for applications for grants of up to £1,000 to young people looking to develop their careers.

The Sir Thomas White’s Northampton Charity Grant Fund (Sir Thomas White’s Fund) has made a total of £50,000 available to support people to get a job or improve their career prospects in the construction and logistics industries.

The funding is available to people aged 16-34 who have been resident in the borough of Northampton for at least five years.

Grants can be spent on any recognised qualification which will help people to take forward a career in either the construction or logistics sector.

The qualifications that can be supported include HGV or forklift truck licences, health and safety certifications and construction trade skills.

In order to apply, applicants must be individuals (not businesses or training providers), they must not have started or committed to training prior to application approval and may be required to provide evidence of other funding contributions towards total costs.

Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership is administering the grant programme on behalf of Sir Thomas White’s Northampton Charity.

To apply, individuals should e-mail funding@northamptonshireep.co.uk for further details and an application form or call Julie or Rebecca on 01604 609541/609382.

Application forms must be submitted to NEP by 5pm on February 19.

05-02-2016