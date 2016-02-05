Plant equipment firm celebrates win at National Apprenticeship Awards

MACHINERY giant Liebherr-GB has been named the BAE Systems Large Employer of the Year at the National Apprenticeship Awards.

Lee Mason, apprentice programme manager at the firm’s UK headquarters in Biggleswade, is pictured (left) receiving the award from BAE Systems’ Steve Hill at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel.

The company was chosen in recognition of its commitment to developing young people through apprenticeships. Skills Minister Nick Boles said: “Apprenticeships truly are set to be one of the great success stories of the decade and Liebherr GB Ltd is a worthy ambassador.”

Liebherr-GB Ltd supplies equipment and after-sales support to the British and Irish construction, mining, materials handling, cranes, plant hire, waste management and associated industries.

The company employs 340 people and its commitment to customers, products and services means it relies heavily on its staff and the need to nurture and develop current, as well as future talent with necessary knowledge, skills and attributes.

Liebhere GB has committed to 48 apprentices over the last four years. All full time apprentices are engaged on four-year programmes.

Mr Mason said: “Productivity has increased, customer service has improved and this is all with current, trained and qualified staff with the right attitudes and skills. This will help to serve our current and future customers

“We are continually expanding and apprenticeships are now an integral part of the strategy, identifying enthusiastic individuals that can be developed from the ground up and are real assets to the company, bringing productivity, motivation and cost efficiencies.”

