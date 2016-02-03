Forum fights back in the battle against cyber crime

CYBER security is the theme as Northampton sees the launch of the county's new Business Resilience Forum.

Delegates will hear from leading experts including the assistant director for cyber security at the Department of Culture, Media and Sport. PwC’s cyber director and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure.

The forum, which takes place on March 21 at Northamptonshire County Cricket Ground, aims to highlight to businesses how to better protect themselves from cyber crime, hacking and telecommunications fraud.

It is is supported by Northamptonshire Enterprise Partnership, Northamptonshire County Council, Northamptonshire Police, the Federation of Small Business and UKTI.

Alan Perkins, managing director of event host Silverdisc, said: “The threat we face from cyber is unendingly evolving, expanding and diverging. With ever more systems and devices going online and becoming connected, the financial, political and physical damage caused by a potential breach has never been higher.”

The government has earmarked £1.9 billion for investment in cyber security by 2020. It is also due to publish its National Cyber Security Strategy this year.

Mr Perkins said: “With cyber crime and data breaches on the rise, it is imperative that your company is protected and secure. There has been an increase in the number of employees in the information security sector as companies are changing their perception about data security.

Organisations are also beginning to change their focus towards their supply chains as this has become a larger threat in terms of cyber crime and is a threat to their business continuity and disaster recovery.”

Most data breaches and cyber crime are due to poor security of information, he added. Cyber crime is a particular worry for law and accounting firms due to the highly sensitive nature of the data they work with. But even for every other professional firm, cyber crime can be devastating.

More details of the event are on the NBRF website www.nnbrf.org. Tickets are £94.75, also available via the forum website.

Mr Perkins said: “It is a great opportunity to make sure that you stay secure and do not end up in legal battles or with huge fines because your security was lacking when someone decided to hack in and steal confidential information.”

