Garden show highlights the best in regional food

A SHOWCASE of the best of the East of England’s food and drink industry will be on show at Woburn Abbey this summer.

Focus on Food Tourism will add a new element to the annual Woburn Garden Show, at which food and drink producers, retailers, hoteliers, restaurateurs, food tour operators, cookery schools and food foragers will display their produce and expertise.

The Woburn Abbey Garden Show has taken place since 2010, attracting thousands of visitors.

Presentations and workshops will be given in the Food Theatre offering information on the management of specific conditions as well as healthy food and cooking with fresh local produce.

Many producers in the Food Marquees will have their ‘low-in and free-from’ artisan products available to purchase.

Marketing guru Viviane Vayssieres launched Experience The Tastes of Bedfordshire at the Woburn Abbey Garden Show last year.

This year, she decided to push the geographic boundaries and has joined forces with Robert Gunn, of regional food and drink promoter Tastes of Anglia, to launch the Focus of Food Tourism partnership.

Viviane said: “It is time the East of England was recognised as a food tourism destination. Let us celebrate the Newmarket Sausage and the Bedfordshire Clanger.”

For more details on the event, which takes place on June 25-26, and on exhibition and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.focusonfoodtourism.co.uk

31-01-2016