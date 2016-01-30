BID reacts to business appeal with £100,000 broadband improvement programme

CALLS by businesses based on Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton for improved broadband speeds have been answered.

The estate’s Business Improvement District has begun a £100,000 programme to introduce superfast broadband.

The work is being carried out by broadband supplier Warwick Network and follows a detailed broadband survey by Brackmills BID last year. Almost unanimously, businesses asked for more speed and connectivity.

BID chair Sara Homer (pictured) said: “The results flagged up a demand from businesses of all sizes on the estate, with both international companies and the small to medium sized enterprises telling us they wanted speedier broadband and an investment in improved connectivity.”

The BID invested £7,000 in broadband trials, software security upgrades and the survey. Mrs Homer said: “This investment has levered in a £100,000 update to our broadband – a staggering return on our investment.”

Warwick Network has already upgraded two of the estate’s seven cabinets on Kilby Road and Salthouse Road. Two more broadband cabinets will be upgraded this year, benefiting businesses in Monarch Courtyard, Osyth Close, Liliput Road and Scotian Close.

In total 114 of the 125 businesses on Brackmills will benefit from this investment in broadband.

Warwick Network chief executive Ben King said: “Northamptonshire is quickly becoming one of our most connected counties and providing business grade connectivity to Brackmills is another connecting piece in the county’s broadband ‘need for speed’ and means that even more businesses can benefit from our services.”

