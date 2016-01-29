Winner backs campaign to support local shops

AN OFFICE worker from Wellingborough has won £2,016 as part of a prize giveaway organised to promote independent retailers - despite nearly throwing her winning receipt away.

Tracy Percy won the cash prize after entering a competition organised by the Discover Wellingborough campaign, which stages events and activities aimed at encouraging people into the town centre.

In a frantic rush to enter the Scrooge’s Gold competition, the mother-of-two from Ridgeway ended up submitting all of her valid shopping receipts from stores in the town, which were needed to participate, on the very last day of the offer.

She said: “I think the competition was a good idea, it encouraged people to shop in the town. It is really important to keep everybody going, especially local businesses.”

Discover Wellingborough is organised by the Wellingborough Business Improvement District, which is paid for by town centre businesses.

Tracy is pictured receiving her prize from BID manager john Cable (left) and BID vice-chairman Chris Bailey.

Mr Cable said: “The competition really helped to drum up support for many of the local businesses in the town. It is important they stay healthy, for the growth of our town centre.”

