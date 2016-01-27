Logistics firm wins packaging manufacturer's UK distribution contract

LOGISTICS company the Knights of Old Group has won the contract to provide UK-wide distribution for products manufactured by leading packaging solutions provider Povoas.

The firm, based in the Midlands, provides polythene packaging solutions to industries throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Knights of Old, based in Kettering, won the two-year contract because of its proximity to Povoas; UK base and its BRC accreditation for storage and distribution. The agreement began earlier in January.

Regional sales manager Andy Graves is pictured with Povoas commercial director Mark Kendall.

Mr Graves said: “We are delighted to have secured the contract with Povoas Packaging, demonstrating further our ability to provide logistics solutions for the packaging sector.”

Mr Kendall added: “We were very impressed with Knights of Old’s ability to put together a complete logistics solution for our needs. We look forward to a successful relationship.”

Established in 1954, Povoas employs 120 staff and provides packaging solutions to many of same industrial sectors that the Knights of Old Group provide logistics solutions.

Mr Davies said: “The group’s BRC accreditation for storage and distribution is central to our business values and supports Povoas and their customers with their own BRC accreditation for global hygiene.”

