Rugby World Cup organiser becomes tourism body Ambassador
THE Rugby World Cup 2015 had a huge impact on Milton Keynes, bringing an estimated £10 million to the local visitor economy, helping to raise the profile of the city and establishing it on a worldwide sporting stage.
In honour of these achievements, the city’s official tourism organiser Destination Milton Keynes has awarded one of the lead members of the team that bought RWC2015 to the city its highest award.
DMK chair Dr Ann Limb said: “Geoff Snelson played a massive part, on behalf of Milton Keynes Council, in bringing Rugby World Cup 2015 to Milton Keynes.
"He led the internal team of council staff who made sure all the unglamorous but critical work was done behind the scenes and at the same time stepped up to the plate to answer any tricky questions about roads and disruption asked by anxious residents.
“Our collective success demonstrates we have the ambition, the quality, and the people in Milton Keynes to achieve even more together.”
To find out more about Destination Milton Keynes visit www.destinationmiltonkeynes.co.uk
27-01-2016
