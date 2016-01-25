John Lewis creates new jobs as distribution centre prepares to open

RETAILER John Lewis has launched a recruitment drive for 60 jobs at its third national distribution centre to open at Magna Park in Milton Keynes.

Recruitment for full-time permanent warehouse assistant partners will be staggered throughout January and February.

Director of national distribution centres Terry Murphy said: “Our third national distribution centre in Milton Keynes is absolutely crucial to ensure a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers and we are looking to recruit driven individuals who can manage this process.”

All John Lewis staff are Partners in the business, and receive benefits including an annual bonus, discount in John Lewis and Waitrose shops, access to a wide range of clubs and societies, subsidised event tickets, and use of Partnership-owned holiday homes.

This third national distribution centre that the retailer has opened in Milton Keynes, following on from Magna Park 1 (2009) and Magna Park 2 (2016). This additional distribution centre will be primarily responsible for large elecricals, furniture and homeware.

John Lewis will also be recruiting for new Partners at Magna Park 1 and 2 in coming months as its operations in Milton Keynes continue to expand.

25-01-2016