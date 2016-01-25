Suzuki and ITV make a date on Saturday nights

VEHICLE giant Suzuki GB plc has agreed a two-year deal with ITV and the network’s hit TV show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The partnership includes themed commercials featuring the two TV presenters, sponsorship of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, licensing rights and multi-platform activation.

The specially created commercials launched last month and will continue well after the Saturday Night Takeaway sponsorship activity.

Suzuki, whose GB headquarters are in Milton Keynes, is also the first brand to take advantage of ITV Commercial’s newly-formed division ITV AdVentures, which is creating bespoke branded content for the company.

Suzuki GB’s director, sales and marketing Dale Wyatt said: “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway plays a huge part in British family life and represents all the values we strive for.

“We are very excited to be partnering with ITV to deliver a partnership of such scale and with a level of integration not seen before. The partnership will certainly further raise our brand awareness.”

ITV deputy director of commercial Simon Daglish said: “This is a hugely ambitious commercial activation for ITV and Suzuki.”

