Commission aims to set framework for the future

A CAMPAIGN that aims to shape Milton Keynes over the next 35 years is under way.

The MK Futures 2050 Commission was launched to a packed audience at the Transport Systems Catapult in Central Milton Keynes.

It has been tasked by Milton Keynes Council to engage all sections of the city’s community in a discussion about its future, after which a report will be produced with recommendations, including viewpoints from stakeholders, to Milton Keynes Council by July.

The project will help to develop a framework with government, businesses and other relevant stakeholders to put in place the foundations for the city's future.

The Commission comprises nine independent specialists, chaired by Cranfield University’s vice-chancellor Sir Peter Gregson (pictured). The nine commissioners represent a range of backgrounds, with either strong local connections or as experts in key topics.

Sir Peter said: “This is an ambitious project. Over the coming months we will be developing an ambitious vision for the city informed by its future demands of infrastructure, economy, environment and technological developments.

“I am clear that the success of this project must start and end with engagement of local residents. We need to hear as commissioners about the type of city that people want to live in, what their ambitions are for the city and what they believe makes Milton Keynes special.”

Fellow commissioner Pete Winkelman, chairman of Milton Keynes Dons FC, said: “Milton Keynes is moving onwards and upwards, we are a city of firsts and we continue to change, adapt, grow and innovate. There is one constant with Milton Keynes and that is change. For the MK Futures 2050 campaign we want to hear from everyone from every walk of life.”

Visit @Futures2050MK or email MKFutures@Milton-keynes.gov.uk with your views or comments.

12-01-2016