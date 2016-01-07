Airport passenger numbers set new record

A TOTAL 12.3 million passengers travelled through London Luton Airport last year, making 2015 the busiest year in the airport’s 77-year history.

The figure represents 16.9% annual growth compared to 2014. The airport recorded double-digit growth every month last year, including 18.9% in December, making it the fastest growing of the four major London airports in percentage terms in 2015.

The increase is due to increased capacity, 20 new routes with established airlines and the arrival of four new airlines.

To meet demand from passengers London Luton is currently undergoing a £110 million redevelopment that aims to increase capacity to 18 million passengers.

The transformation will deliver major upgrades to the airport’s facilities, including a complete redesign of the terminal, a new multi-story car park with 1,700 spaces, doubling the existing retail space and a new executive lounge.

Airport chief executive Nick Barton said: “While 2015 was the busiest year in our history, 2016 is set to be the most exciting as our £110 million investment transforms the experience for our passengers.”

