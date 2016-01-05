PwC names new office senior partner at Milton Keynes

BUSINESS advisers PwC have appointed Ruby Parmar as office senior partner at PwC in Milton Keynes and the South Midlands. She succeeds Mike Robinson, who has been office senior partner for five years.

With a background in tax, Ruby heads up the private business and private client practice in Milton Keynes and the South Midlands, working with a range of businesses from fast growth companies to long established family businesses

She will lead a team of 120 staff at the firm’s Central Milton Keynes office.

She said: “As office senior partner, I will continue to ensure that we take the best of PwC to our market give a greater voice tolocal businesses by opening doors and providing access to PwC's global network. Our aim is to fulfil the role of trusted advisor at all levels within organisations."

Ruby is spearheading PwC’s support for a new study into the concentration of high-performance technology and motorsport businesses located around the world-famous Silverstone motor racing circuit.

The Cluster Report is being led by MEPC, the asset manager and developer of Silverstone Park, which has over 70 current occupiers including Porsche, Ducati, 3CTest, Road Angel, Torotrak and Nissan LMP1.

Ruby said: “Silverstone Park is located at the heart of a cluster HPT&M companies, all delivering innovative engineering projects. With over 4,000 HPT&M companies within a one-hour radius of Silverstone Park, it is an economic geography of great significance to the future of the UK economy.

“PwC is committed to encouraging opportunities for technological innovation and investment across the UK. Through our new Devolution Delivery Network this research will help support our vision to establish the region as a global business destination for HPT&M.”

Ruby has been with PwC for over 15 years and is on the judging panel for the national Private Business Awards,sponsored by PwC in conjunction with HSBC and The Supper Club.

She is also a board trustee of international charity Magic Bus, providing strategic input around fundraising and networking.

PwC’s Midlands regional chairman Matt Hammond said: “I am delighted that Ruby has agreed to lead the Milton Keynes and South Midlands practice. She has a wealth of experience advising and working with businesses of different sizes and in many sectors.

“Growth throughout the PwC Midlands region has been among the strongest in the UK, with outstanding results achieved across all areas of the business in 2015.

"We continue to make a substantial investment in our people, with over 40 new graduate and student recruits this year in the Milton Keynes office, along with new experts in a number of areas enabling us to provide specialist services for our clients.”

