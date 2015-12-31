Leading business figures are honoured in New Year's Honours list

FOUR leading business figures in the region are among those honoured in the New Year's Honours List for 2016, published today (December 31).

Carolyn McCall, chief executive of budget airline easyJet and based at the airline's UK headquarters at Luton Airport, becomes a Dame.

Dr Philip Smith, chairman of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and Milton Keynes Business Council, has received a MBE for his services to business and the community of Milton Keynes.

And Roger Fennemore, director of the charity SportsAid Eastern, receives a MBE for services to sport.

Mr Fennemore chairs the Milton Keynes Sporting Lunch Club, which regularly attracts more than 250 business people to hear speakers who are formerly leading players in their respective sports.

The charity raises money to help rising young sports stars to further their careers.

Also awarded a MBE, for services to people with disability, is Margaret Hickish, access and inclusion manager at Network Rail's headquarters in Central Milton Keynes.

Receiving a CBE, for services to the fire and rescue service is Paul Fuller, chief fire officer at Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Lawrence Davies, deputy chief executive of the Automotive Investment Organisation based in Bedford, receives an OBE for his services to the communtiy in Bedfordshire and to the automotive industry.

Dr Smith (pictured) said he is pleased and proud but he insists the award is also recognition for the organisations he has been fortunate enough to be connected with across the fields of business, education, sport and charity.

Dr Smith, 69, said: “I am humbled that my efforts have been rewarded in this way. I try to put what I can into the roles I perform in Milton Keynes but this is something special.”

Dr Smith is a qualified accountant and a Rotarian and has been a senior executive in a number of blue chip companies including ASDA Group and National Power.

He remains a director of several other companies, chairs Milton Keynes Transport Partnership, MK Sports Board and the board of governors of Milton Keynes Academy.

Dr Smith is also is a director of tourism body Destination Milton Keynes, The Stables Theatre, Milton Keynes City Orchestra, Bucks and MK Sports Partnership and technology forum Biztech.

He is a governor, member and a trustee respectively of the University of Bedfordshire, Buckingham University Development Board and the De Montfort University Students Union Trust.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Administration by De Montfort University in 2010.

His past sporting interests have included the chairmanship of Leicester City FC.

He is also a patron of Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes Community Foundation and MK City Orchestra.

